Megan Fox Wore a Matching Bra and Underwear Set Under a Totally Sheer Fishnet Dress
Megan Fox is making it easier to shop her signature sheer dress look with a new collaboration with online retailer boohoo. She announced the spring line on Tuesday in a totally see-through dress that could soon be in your closet.
The brand and Fox posted a promo photo to Instagram of the actress posing against a fiery red background in a sparkly, fishnet dress with long sleeves and high leg slits. She paired the bedazzled smock with black-and-silver heeled sandals and oversized hoop earrings. Her shiny, dark hair was worn pin-straight and parted down the middle.
Boohoo also shared a video sneak peek of the collection, which captured Fox modeling the new looks, including an underboob-baring, see-through silver chainmail bra.
"10 DAYS TO GO ❤️🔥 @boohoo x @meganfox 2.0 launches June 7," their caption read. "Our twin flame is on her way."
"I am so excited to introduce my latest collection to my fans," Fox said in a press release. "Partnering with boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life. This new collection showcases a gorgeous color palette fitting for the season. Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold — two things I personally try to embody with my style choices. Megan Fox 2.0 is a collection that will empower everybody and I'm excited for everyone to rock it in their own way."
The spring line launches on June 7 at boohoo.com in U.S. sizes 2-24 with an approachable price range of $10 to $100.