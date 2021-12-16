Megan Fox Wore Sheer Cutout Lingerie in Her Latest Movie Trailer
By now, Megan Fox and lingerie are practically synonymous with one another. From business meetings in a black lace bralette and matching stockings to a bra underneath her jacket for a casual day at home, Megan is never not pushing the boundaries between underwear and outerwear. So it comes as no surprise that in the trailer for her latest movie project, she'd be wearing anything but lingerie.
On Wednesday, the teaser dropped for the upcoming dark comedy Big Gold Brick, and in it, Fox (who plays Jacqueline, an unsatisfied housewife) stripped down to her robe, which revealed only sheer black cutout lingerie underneath. She paired the look with a bold red lip and her dark hair styled pin-straight. In another scene, Megan has on a bit more clothes, wearing a sexy pencil skirt, a striped button-down shirt, and sky-high stilettos.
Directed by Brian Petsos, the film also stars Andy Garcia, Emory Cohen, Lucy Hale, and Oscar Isaac. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot "centers on fledgling writer Samuel Liston (Cohen) and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux (Garcia), the enigmatic middle-aged father of two who enlists Samuel to write his biography." But his efforts to write the biography are quickly hindered and chaos ensues. "Big Gold Brick is an out of this world movie that harkens back to what we love about cult classic films," says Peter Goldwyn of Samuel Goldwyn films in a statement. "The cast gives phenomenal performances under the helm of first-time director Brian Petsos."
Aside from filming Big Gold Brick, Megan has been busy promoting her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's new project — nail polish brand UN/DN LAQR. For the official launch, the actress showed up in a plunging black blazer with no pants (or shirt underneath). The couple had matching pink nails and their pinkies were connected by a silver chain. "hot topic couture," Megan captioned a slideshow of photos of the pair at the event.