Megan Fox's Summer Wardrobe Includes Latex and Ankle-Breaking Heels
While most people's summer wardrobes include sundresses in floral prints or pastel hues and a rotation of flip flops, Megan Fox is not most people.
Last night, the actress attended the premiere of her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new movie Taurus at the Tribeca Film Festival in Manhattan, and rather than putting on something practical for the hot, humid weather, she opted for full-on latex. Wearing in a red strapless vinyl midi from Sportmax's Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Megan paired the bold dress with an even bolder choice in footwear — at least when considering the warm weather. On her feet, Megan had on a pair of towering silver, pointed-toe stilettos that completely covered her toes and featured skinny straps across each ankle.
Megan posed for photos with MGK on the red carpet, and, though, their outfits didn't explicitly match, they included a tiny coordinating detail: Megan's dress was the same color as the blood-filled syringe earring worn by Kelly on his right ear.
The couple has previously been open about how blood plays an important role in their relationship. Back in April, Megan revealed during an interview with Glamour U.K. that the two do drink each other's blood for "ritual purposes only," and before that, MGK told Ellen DeGeneres that Megan once gifted him a drop of her blood in a necklace while she was away filming a movie.
So, it only makes sense that the musician would be asked whether the blood in his new earring was from Megan. In response, MGK told reporters, "Take your own guess about that one." We'll take that as a yes.