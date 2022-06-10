Megan Fox's Summer Wardrobe Includes Latex and Ankle-Breaking Heels

Last night, the actress attended the premiere of her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new movie Taurus at the Tribeca Film Festival in Manhattan, and rather than putting on something practical for the hot, humid weather, she opted for full-on latex. Wearing in a red strapless vinyl midi from Sportmax's Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Megan paired the bold dress with an even bolder choice in footwear — at least when considering the warm weather. On her feet, Megan had on a pair of towering silver, pointed-toe stilettos that completely covered her toes and featured skinny straps across each ankle.