Megan Fox Wore a Plunging Blazer with No Pants

Megan Fox is back to her pantless ways. From post-quarantine suit jackets to sexy cardigans , the actress has no problem losing her pants for fashion's sake — and yesterday was no exception.

For the launch of boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's new nail polish brand UN/DN LAQR , Megan wore a plunging black blazer with no pants (or shirt, for that matter). The jacket featured strong shoulders, a frayed hemline, and beading below her braided belt. She amped up the sex appeal with a body chain that wrapped around her chest outlining her cleavage, as well as with a pair of stilettos that laced up to her calf.

Days before the nail polish party, Fox and MGK were spotted on a family vacation to Greece with their kids. The actress brought her three sons — Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River — whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while the rapper was joined by his daughter, Casie.