Megan Fox's Pink Metallic Two-Piece Set Gave Barbie a Run for Her Money

Another day, another hot Barbiecore moment.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
Published on June 29, 2022

Just days after stepping out with matching pink 'dos, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) continued their parade of coordinating bubblegum looks while strutting the streets of New York City on Tuesday.

The pair's outing came hours after MGK performed at Madison Square Garden in the midst of his Mainstream Sellout Tour. Looking like a rocker-chic version of Barbie, Megan kept her freshly-dyed hair a pastel pink to coordinate with her metallic racerback crop top and a matching skin-tight, ruched skirt. The actress finished her look with sky-high magenta heels with ankle-flossing straps, a simple silver necklace, and a miniature fuchsia handbag with a bedazzled strap.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Kelly also kept with the pink theme by sporting a monochromatic outfit comprised of a sheer netted top and matching leather pants layered under a colorful tiger and leopard-print trench coat. The musician completed his post-concert ensemble with the same neon hair he's had for weeks, a black belt, and black dress shoes.

The duo's outfits (and hair) perfectly coincide with the release of MGK's new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink. The film, which details the singer's rise to fame, aims to pull back the curtain on Kelly's life and even details his battle with depression in July 2020.

"I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark," Kelly shared in a clip. "Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me."

He later added that this dark moment, combined with support from Megan and his 12-year-old daughter, Cassie, eventually made him realize that he needed to get help. "I was like, I need to kick the drugs for real this time," he said.

