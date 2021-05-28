Megan Fox Channeled Barbie in a Pink Satin Bustier at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
Machine Gun Kelly wore the world's longest acrylic nails for the occasion.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, and as with all things Megan and Colson, they made a statement.
Fox lived out every adult's long-repressed dream of channeling Barbie in a pink satin Mach & Mach two-piece with crystal-encrusted accessories. The actress paired a bustier-style top with bedazzled straps with matching pants with three glittering buttons at the bottom of each leg. She topped it off with pointed-toe silver pumps with crystal-studded straps and a large bow.
Baker complemented his girlfriend's look with futuristic separates: foil-like silver shorts, a glittering blazer layered over a metallic silver blazer, and white combat boots. His outfit bore flashes of pink with a butterfly broach pinned to his lapel and a pair of pink-and-white striped socks peeking out from his boots. As if the look wasn't flamboyant enough, Baker went Edward Scissorhands-chic with a set of long (really long) decorated nails on his left hand.
Earlier this week the couple took a different (though equally shocking) red carpet approach at the Billboard Music Awards. Fox wore a plunging naked cut-out dress, while Baker went the punk-pop suit route, accessorizing with a pitch-black tongue.