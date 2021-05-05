Megan Fox’s Pantless Blazer Look Is a Post-Quarantine Mood
She paired her minidress with the highest heels imaginable.
While many of us wonder if our feet, spoiled by over a year of high-frequency slipper use, will ever squeeze into toe-pinching, back-breaking heels again, Megan Fox is out in L.A. wearing the tallest spindly platform sandals I have possibly ever seen a real-life human wear.
The actress, who's currently doing press for a series of upcoming projects, including Midnight in the Switchgrass with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker), attended a taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show in a navy corseted Mugler blazer with voluminous shoulders. It's unclear if the piece is meant to be worn as a dress, but, regardless, we're fully on board for a no-pants summer.
Fox kept her accessories minimal, complementing her sartorial statement pieces with a set of silver hoop earrings.
The Jennifer's Body star has kept busy lately, stepping out with Baker for frequent date nights. The pair celebrated Baker's 31st birthday recently, partying with friends including fellow couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.