Megan Fox Wore a Nude Corset Dress for Date Night with Machine Gun Kelly
The couple also debuted matching manicures.
No one does date night style quite like Megan Fox. Rather than opting for a classic combo of jeans and stilettos or a wear-anywhere dress, the actress prefers to go for a look that's out of the ordinary (see: bra tops, bustiers, and super short shorts). After all, she does have to keep up with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's over-the-top outfits — and on Saturday, she wore anything but basic for the two's night out in Las Vegas.
First, the couple attended the grand opening of Delilah at the Wynn hotel, and for the occasion, Fox stepped out in a nude corset dress with lace-up detailing on the sides and down the center of the bodice. She finished off her look with a swipe of dark red lipstick and a tiny shoulder bag.
MGK (aka Colson Baker) had a fashion moment of his own in a jewel-encrusted bomber jacket that was worn over a black turtleneck, pearl choker, and dark pants. His shaggy blonde hair was styled straight, and peeked out from underneath his monogramed Louis Vuitton beanie.
The next stop on their itinerary included the UFC 264 fight — where fellow celebrity couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were caught making out on the kiss cam — and during the match, the pair held hands, revealing matching jet black nails.
Earlier this week, both Fox and Kelly opened up about their "great love" together in a new interview with InStyle. When asked to describe his girlfriend, Kelly poetically answered, "She's like the earth. When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life."
He added that he and Fox are committed to each other on a "different level," while the Jennifer Body's star said that "literally everything exploded" when they first met.
"I came home, and my whole life changed. I got a divorce and I started working more and doing more things," said Fox. "I ended up meeting Colson [Baker, Machine Gun Kelly's real name], and then literally everything exploded from there."