Megan Fox Paired Her New Bangs with an Extreme High-Slit Gown at the Billboard Music Awards

Last night, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made yet another coordinated appearance — this time, at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Just days after arriving to the Good Mourning premiere in matching pink looks , the couple returned to the red carpet and brought back their goth-glam aesthetic in head-to-toe black outfits.

Megan, for her part, debuted a set of bangs, and paired her new eyebrow-grazing fringe with a plunging black David Koma gown with crystal-embellished opera gloves that doubled as sleeves. The dress featured an extreme high slit for a next-level leg reveal. She finished off her look with invisible platform heels, dark smoky eye makeup, and hidden underneath her gloves, a $30,000 diamond manicure that matched her fiancé's nails.

Their nails, designed in collaboration with Nails of LA creator Brittney Boyce, were encrusted with 880 diamonds and boasted more than 11 carats in weight. MGK amplified his manicure's bling further with a crystal-encrusted turtleneck, which was worn underneath a cropped spiked suit jacket.

Kelly was not only nominated as top rock artist, but also performed during the award ceremony. His performance already has fans buzzing, as he dedicated his song "Twin Flame" to his "wife" Megan and their "unborn child." On the red carpet, MGK spoke about the meaning behind the song with Entertainment Tonight. "I wrote this song two years ago exactly today," Kelly said. "I played it for her, it's all a trip, it's like it's all meant to be."