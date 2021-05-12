Bernie Sanders Played an Integral Role in Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship
"Not Me. Us" hits different now.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are not your average 30-something paramours. Their first date involved high-risk scaffolding-climbing. And the second? They swam with sharks, naturally.
Ellen DeGeneres had a couple of follow-ups for the musician, whose given name is Colson Baker, when he appeared on her talk show.
"When you say 'swam with sharks,' you were in one of those cages?" DeGeneres clarified.
"No," Baker replied. "Remember when you were Dory?" he asked, referencing the host's voice role in Finding Nemo. "I was Dory," he joked.
Another somewhat abnormal facet to Baker and Fox's relationship (though not unprecedented, thanks to Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie), is the necklace containing Fox's blood that Baker wears.
"She was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship," Baker began. "I didn't have a passport either, so she was going to Bulgaria and so I was kind of like freaking out, like, 'Oh, you're going to leave and I can't even come to see you.' Some people give a handkerchief to their partner. She gave me her DNA."
Romantic gesture aside, Baker found a way to visit Fox abroad, with some help from a meme-able Senator who wears only the finest handcrafted mittens.
"You know who helped me get a passport? Bernie Sanders," Baker shared. "I haven't even talked to him since this happened. Thank you so much. Thank you to the Bernie Sanders team for that. I made it to Bulgaria and the relationship's going strong, so thank you so much."
"Not Me. Us" hits different now.