Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Had Coordinating Pink Hair and Outfits for Their Latest Date Night

There's a reason they're called twin flames.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Published on June 28, 2022
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Pink Hair "Life In Pink" Documentary Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Matching hair color seems to be the hottest trend among celebrity couples these days (see: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's platinum looks). Well, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) decided to take a page out of their good pals Kim and Pete's book by coordinating their hair colors at the premiere of MGK's new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink.

For the event, Fox embraced Barbiecore in a pink minidress with confusing spaghetti straps by Nensi Dojaka and matching lace-up heels. Her long, usually dark hair was a rose gold shade, styled in tousled waves and parted down the middle. Her new blush pink hue matched her fiancé's magenta hair that he's been sporting since earlier this month (remember his iconic Taurus premiere look?). Both Fox and Kelly's hair were perfected by stylist to the stars (and Fox's longtime hairdresser) Dimitris Giannetos.

Megan Fox Pink Hair Selfie Pink Dress
Dimitris Giannetos

Giannetos tells us the color was inspired, in fact, by the title of MGK's film and achieved using Joico colors. "I wanted to do this blush pink in her hair, so it's a little more natural rather than an intense pink," he tells InStyle. "And I think she looked beautiful. People seem to like it. She's so stunning, she can pull [off] anything."

Kelly's hair was also perfectly coiffed and matched his blue-and-pink, '90s-nostalgic popcorn shirt that he paired with white, belted trousers and a string of pearls. The duo even matched all the way down to their nails, which were a shade of — you guessed it — pink.

Life in Pink, which follows the singer and rapper's rise to fame, is available for streaming now on Hulu.

