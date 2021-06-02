Megan Fox Wore a Bra and Matching Short-Shorts for a Motorcycle Ride
She and Machine Gun Kelly did get pulled over, however.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly like to live on the dangerous side. On Tuesday, the Transformers actress traded in her date-night heels for sneakers while taking a spin on her the singer's motorcycle in Sherman Oaks, California before the duo was pulled over.
While Fox was seen wearing a helmet, Kelly was not wearing the protective equipment, prompting the traffic stop. He also allegedly did not have "the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver's license," according to what law enforcement told TMZ. The insider also shared that the two were "both friendly and cooperative with the officer" during the stop. Kelly is reportedly expected to be pay the fine rather than taking the ticket to traffic court.
Fox observed her boyfriend speaking with law enforcement from a grassy area off to the side, wearing an oversized cardigan, shorts, white sneakers, and ... a helmet.
Later, the two were spotted leaving a restaurant where Fox removed her cardigan revealing her matching bra set.
Over the weekend Fox supported her boyfriend Kelly at his concert prior to the Indianapolis 500 in a long-sleeved bra top, high-waisted jeans, and platform heels. Kelly invited Fox onstage and introduced her to the audience as his girlfriend before serenading her with his song "I Think I'm OKAY."