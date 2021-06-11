Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Just Wore Matching Leather Outfits
Another immaculate date night ensemble.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) continue to make waves with their controversial date night looks. And I'm taking notes. (Warning to my future S.O.: we're wearing all-leather, matching outfits.)
On Thursday, the two Midnight in the Switchgrass stars were spotted out in Hollywood hand-in-hand leaving a private event. Fox wore a black leather miniskirt and a black leather jacket with a black crop top underneath. She paired the matchy-matchy outfit with a snakeskin shoulder bag and completely clear pointy-toe pumps. (Right on brand for the intense-heels-wearing star.)
The "My Ex's Best Friend" singer wore a black leather jacket with a neon pink turtleneck underneath and baggy black leather pants. (trust us, they're nothing like Ross's pair.) He layered some necklaces over the pink shirt and further accessorized with earrings, rings, and bracelets. The two both carried Chrome Hearts bags.
The inseparable couple met a little over a year ago while filming Randall Emmett's crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. And in a new trailer of the film, Fox's character (an undercover FBI agent) actually delivers a punch to Baker's character's face. But this didn't stop them from hitting it off and discovering they were "twin flames," as Fox calls him. MGK revealed in May that the two were celebrating a year since exchanging "I love you."
"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she revealed during an interview on Lala Kent's podcast. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."