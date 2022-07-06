Celebrity Megan Fox Megan Fox Needed to Know If Machine Gun Kelly Was Breastfed as a Baby It's really a get-to-know-you no-brainer. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Between casual blood-drinking and purposeful wardrobe malfunctions, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship is always keeping us on our toes — and their latest red carpet appearance was no exception. While heading into the premiere of MGK's (born Colson Baker) new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, Fox revealed one "direct" question she had to ask her now-fiancé right off the bat. "In general, an example would be like 'were you breastfed by your mother?'" Megan revealed. "That's a great question because that has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament, so I ask things like that." Megan added that she tends to ask questions that "go deep right away" when first meeting a person and explained, "If you know me and I know you, it's impossible for me to not know almost everything about you." Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Had Coordinating Pink Hair and Outfits for Their Latest Date Night That sentiment has proven true as the couple seems to know every excruciating detail of each other's lives. Aside from Megan expertly acing a quiz on her beau during an interview with British GQ in October 2021, it was also recently revealed in Kelly's documentary that she helped him through a tough mental health patch. Following a July 2020 incident that led Kelly into a "really, really, really dark" place according to the documentary, Megan recently opened up about how she's supported him since when talking to Entertainment Tonight. "We've done every form of therapy that exists," Megan shared with the outlet. "We've found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it's definitely a process, it's not an easy one. Some of it's really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don't have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit