Megan Fox Needed to Know If Machine Gun Kelly Was Breastfed as a Baby

It's really a get-to-know-you no-brainer.

Published on July 6, 2022
Between casual blood-drinking and purposeful wardrobe malfunctions, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship is always keeping us on our toes — and their latest red carpet appearance was no exception. While heading into the premiere of MGK's (born Colson Baker) new Hulu documentary, Life in Pink, Fox revealed one "direct" question she had to ask her now-fiancé right off the bat.

"In general, an example would be like 'were you breastfed by your mother?'" Megan revealed. "That's a great question because that has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament, so I ask things like that."

Megan added that she tends to ask questions that "go deep right away" when first meeting a person and explained, "If you know me and I know you, it's impossible for me to not know almost everything about you."

That sentiment has proven true as the couple seems to know every excruciating detail of each other's lives. Aside from Megan expertly acing a quiz on her beau during an interview with British GQ in October 2021, it was also recently revealed in Kelly's documentary that she helped him through a tough mental health patch.

Following a July 2020 incident that led Kelly into a "really, really, really dark" place according to the documentary, Megan recently opened up about how she's supported him since when talking to Entertainment Tonight.

"We've done every form of therapy that exists," Megan shared with the outlet. "We've found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it's definitely a process, it's not an easy one. Some of it's really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don't have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild."

