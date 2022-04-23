Megan Fox Wished Machine Gun Kelly a Happy Birthday with the Cutest Couple Photo

Yesterday, Machine Gun Kelly turned 32 years old, and to wish him a happy birthday, Megan Fox shared the sweetest photo of the couple on Instagram with an even sweeter caption to match it.

In the snapshot posted to Megan's grid, MGK and the actress twinned in coordinating trucker hats as he gave her a cute piggyback ride. Megan's featured a hot pink "C" (likely for Colson) on the front, while Kelly's was the same color as his pastel pink hair. He paired the hat with light-wash jeans and a studded T-shirt, and Megan, for her part, wore a black leather jacket, ripped denim, and the tallest platform boudoir heels.

"Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both 'cuddly and fussy at the same time' and I couldn't have imagined a more apt description of you," Megan began her birthday tribute. "The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are…How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…You are by far the most unique human I have ever met."