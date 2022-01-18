Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Took a Bath Wearing Nothing But Matching Toe Nail Polish
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) are soaking up that newly-engaged bliss. From lingerie-inspired outfits for Megan and vibrant sweaters for MGK, the duo is practically glowing. They've had a busy couple of days what with their ultra-romantic engagement in Puerto Rico to a fashion-forward trip to Milan. Following the hectic week, the two relaxed with an intimate couple's bath, which Megan documented on her Instagram.
On Monday, Fox posted a short video to her Story of her and her new fiancé's bare legs in a tub filled with rose petal-infused water. MGK showed off his lower-body tats in the post before straightening out his legs to reveal his silver chrome toenails that matched Megan's polish. As seen in their engagement Instagrams, the two also coordinated their fingernails with seemingly the same polish.
At the end of the video, the couple known for their excessive PDA, played some footsie against the bottom of the tub, further showing off their twinning toes.
The pair is coming up on the one-week anniversary of their viral engagement that basically broke the internet. A source told People that Megan was actually very surprised by the proposal. "She has been wanting to get engaged. The proposal was a surprise, though," the insider told the publication. "They have traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation."