Megan Fox Brought Back the Naked Dress on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet
She and Machine Gun Kelly definitely know how to make a red carpet moment.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) do not hold back when it comes to their red carpet appearances.
At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards the couple wore coordinating black looks that were anything but simple. Fox opted for a black Mugler dress that featured a sheer ruched skirt and a criss cross floss top from the brand's viral Spring/Summer 2021 collection. She paired the dress with black Jimmy Choo pumps.
Baker wore a black blazer and black bell bottom pants that he matched to his black tongue.
When they're not making a splash on the red carpet, the couple is actually prepping for the release of their movie together, Midnight in the Switchgrass, coming out in July 2021. In an exclusive quote to People, the director Randall Emmett, spoke about the film. "I am so fortunate to make my directorial debut with Midnight in the Switchgrass, and to work with such an extraordinary cast and crew," Emmett said. "You cannot go wrong when you pair actors such as Megan Fox, Emile Hirsh and Bruce Willis with an exceptional story of crime, deceit and suspense. We can't wait to share it with the world."