Megan Fox Made a Case for Neon While Wearing the Brightest Lime Green Set

Her pink era is over ... for now.

Published on July 14, 2022

Megan Fox may have been living Life in Pink with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly late last month, but right now, she's all about lime green. On Wednesday, the actress was spotted out in Southern California wearing the neon hue from head to toe — and the outfit expertly encapsulated tons of hot summer trends.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Megan sported the bright green Jacquemus ensemble while walking around Pasadena. The matching set was comprised of a tiny ab-baring halter top with a square neckline and completely open back — save for two thin straps — paired with coordinating straight-leg trousers. A chartreuse geometric clutch, simple stud nose ring, purple manicure, and tan platform sandals completed the look, and Megan wore her long brown hair in subtle waves parted down the middle.

Megan Fox Needed to Know If Machine Gun Kelly Was Breastfed as a Baby

Megan's outing came just hours before arriving at MGK's Mainstream Sellout Tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles that night, which the couple's friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian also attended. While Megan wasn't seated next to the newlyweds, photos obtained by Daily Mail detailed the pair's casual (for them) concert attire. In the snapshots, Kourt was pictured wearing a sheer white top, shiny black latex jacket, and a black miniskirt while Travis wore a graphic T-shirt layered under a studded black vest and paired with red plaid pants. Kourtney's close friend and TikTok star, Addison Rae, as well as Avril Lavigne's fiancé and Kelly's friend, Mod Sun.