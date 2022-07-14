Megan Fox Made a Case for Neon While Wearing the Brightest Lime Green Set

Her pink era is over ... for now.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

Published on July 14, 2022
Megan Fox
Megan Fox may have been living Life in Pink with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly late last month, but right now, she's all about lime green. On Wednesday, the actress was spotted out in Southern California wearing the neon hue from head to toe — and the outfit expertly encapsulated tons of hot summer trends.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Megan sported the bright green Jacquemus ensemble while walking around Pasadena. The matching set was comprised of a tiny ab-baring halter top with a square neckline and completely open back — save for two thin straps — paired with coordinating straight-leg trousers. A chartreuse geometric clutch, simple stud nose ring, purple manicure, and tan platform sandals completed the look, and Megan wore her long brown hair in subtle waves parted down the middle.

Megan's outing came just hours before arriving at MGK's Mainstream Sellout Tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles that night, which the couple's friends Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian also attended. While Megan wasn't seated next to the newlyweds, photos obtained by Daily Mail detailed the pair's casual (for them) concert attire.

In the snapshots, Kourt was pictured wearing a sheer white top, shiny black latex jacket, and a black miniskirt while Travis wore a graphic T-shirt layered under a studded black vest and paired with red plaid pants. Kourtney's close friend and TikTok star, Addison Rae, as well as Avril Lavigne's fiancé and Kelly's friend, Mod Sun.

