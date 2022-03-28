We interrupt your highly oversaturated feed of Oscars content to bring you some regularly scheduled Megan Fox fashion news. While the rest of Hollywood — including good friends and go-to double-date partners Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian — was seemingly in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards or one of the after-parties , Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker), spent the weekend in South America for MGK's Lollapalooza Brazil performance.

The musician has been touring around the continent the last couple of weeks for several festivals in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and now Brazil — although his Paraguay and Argentina shows were cancelled due to severe weather, which prompted, according to Billboard, MGK to perform in front of his hotel for a group of lucky fans. He was headlining the event alongside Doja Cat, The Strokes, and Miley Cyrus, who made a splash at the concerts in her catsuits and super-short romper.