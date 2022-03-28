Megan Fox Went to a Machine Gun Kelly Concert Wearing a Semi-Sheer Leopard Minidress
We interrupt your highly oversaturated feed of Oscars content to bring you some regularly scheduled Megan Fox fashion news. While the rest of Hollywood — including good friends and go-to double-date partners Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian — was seemingly in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards or one of the after-parties, Fox and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker), spent the weekend in South America for MGK's Lollapalooza Brazil performance.
The musician has been touring around the continent the last couple of weeks for several festivals in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and now Brazil — although his Paraguay and Argentina shows were cancelled due to severe weather, which prompted, according to Billboard, MGK to perform in front of his hotel for a group of lucky fans. He was headlining the event alongside Doja Cat, The Strokes, and Miley Cyrus, who made a splash at the concerts in her catsuits and super-short romper.
Fox joined him last week to cheer him on during his shows and the actress shared some photos from their time in the country to Instagram on Monday. The gallery featured several photos of the duo holding hands and posing while standing backstage. The last image was a mirror selfie that Megan snapped in their hotel room. In the shot, MGK wore black-and-white splatter-painted pants with a knit black sweater.
For the date night, Fox wore a partially sheer, ultra-short minidress with a cheetah-print pattern and colorful embroidered flowers along the neckline. She paired the garment with a slouchy leather jacket and sparkly black platforms. Given the quality of the photos, it appeared to be raining, but Fox's long dark hair still looked perfectly curled.
MGK subtly matched his fiancée with own animal-printed black trousers and a pink sparkling shirt that he accessorized with layered necklaces and a baseball cap emblazoned with a Pepto Bismol-colored "C" (probably for Colson) to match his hair. Fox wore a similar hat last week, when she wore two different bra tops.