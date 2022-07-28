Megan Fox Just Made a Case For The Hairstyle Gen Z Can't Stand

When Gen Z finally grew old enough to decide what was hot and what was definitely not, one thing became certain: Side parts were very much out. But that didn't stop fashion rule-breaker and all-around It girl Megan Fox from bringing the controversial trend back in full force for her latest photoshoot — and the sexy clip may have made a case for the side-part's resurgence.

On Wednesday, makeup artist Ask K Holm shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Megan's recent shoot to her TikTok account. Captioned, "​​All hands on deck for finishing touches," the video showed the actress posing chest down on a couch while wearing a skin-tight brown long-sleeved dress. While Fox's outfit was certainly eye-catching, her soft brown waves styled in a voluminous side part served as the most noteworthy focal point of the short clip.

It should come as no surprise that Megan decided to make the (relatively) daring hair choice. The actress has chosen to switch up her hair more and more as of late, and just last month, she debuted pastel pink locks to match fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's hair for the premiere of his Hulu documentary, Life In Pink.

Both Megan's side-part look and bubblegum-hued hair were the brainchild of celebrity stylist and her longtime hairdresser, Dimitris Giannetos. When talking to InStyle last month, Giannetos admitted he believes there are few styles that Fox couldn't rock. "I wanted to do this blush pink in her hair, so it's a little more natural rather than an intense pink," he said. "And I think she looked beautiful. People seem to like it. She's so stunning, she can pull [off] anything."