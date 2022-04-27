Megan Fox Revealed What Double Dates Look Like With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Everyone remembers where they were when Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian introduced their now-fiancés, musicians Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards by telling the crowd to, "get extra loud for [their] future baby daddies" — and we've all been dreaming of fifth-wheeling their double dates ever since.

Aside from getting rare glimpses of the couples hanging out at UFC fights and grabbing post-award-show bites together, we've mostly been kept in the dark on what exactly Megan and Kourtney like to do with their rockstar flames — until now. Thanks to Megan's new April cover story with Glamour, we can finally confirm that the couples' nights out are, in fact, much cooler than ours.

"We've been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that," Megan told the publication. "But we're not going on picnics or road trips." She then added that finding time to even get together is more difficult than it seems. "We don't have a lot of double dates. I mean, between all of us, there's 900 kids!" Megan joked.

The actress went on to explain how the energy between Kravis can be difficult to penetrate at times. "They're magnetic. So nobody's really interacting with them too much, because they're just stuck. They're stuck together like this," she said while imitating a magnetic force.