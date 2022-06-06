Megan Fox's Date Night Look Included an Ab-Baring Crop Top and Split-Hem Jeans

Megan Fox has her date-night style pretty much nailed down at this point. From her sheer dresses to her controversial shoes, the actress is pretty much the prototype for a successful night-out look — and her most recent ensemble, while fairly simple, definitely follows her romantic rendezvous outfit formula.

On Sunday, the actress and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) stepped out for a lunch date in Malibu at celebrity-favorite Nobu. For the occasion, Fox wore a plunging taupe-colored, ab-baring crop top with long sleeves and light-wash baggy jeans with trendy split hems that allowed her fishnet, lace-up heels to peek out. She kept her accessories to a minimum, save for a white crossbody purse. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

MGK walked beside her in a tight white scoop-neck tee that he wore tucked into pinstripe trousers held up by a thin belt and accompanied by chunky chelsea boots, bracelets, and a necklace. But the most notable part of the look was, without a doubt, Kelly's bright pink hair. The musician attended the Billboard Music Awards and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian nuptials with a dusty rose-hued 'do, so it appears that he has now reached the vibrancy of the desired color.