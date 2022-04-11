Megan Fox Went Braless Underneath a T-Shirt Minidress with a Corset Bodice
Megan Fox has the inherent ability to turn ordinary clothing items into something that feels new and sexy. Take for instance, the time she put a surprisingly sultry twist on the cozy flannel shirt, or when she ran errands around Los Angeles in baggy sweatpants and a plain sports bra that showed off her toned midriff. And just yesterday, she conquered yet another basic wardrobe staple: the T-shirt dress.
On Sunday evening, Fox hit the red carpet at The Daily Front Row Awards in what appeared to be, at first glance at least, your standard long-sleeve minidress, but upon closer inspection, there was subtly sexy detailing that one might expect from the queen of naked dressing.
Yes, the garment featured a super short hemline, but the most arresting detail came courtesy of the dress's built-in corset. In the middle of the brown dress was bustier-style boning that cinched her waist, and to emphasize the lingerie-inspired detail, Megan went braless underneath. She accessorized with copper-colored platform heels, and wore her long, dark hair down in twisted beach waves with tiny braids woven throughout.
Earlier this month, Megan debuted a new set of bangs while modeling a sheer shirt and skirt set and the tallest patent leather boots on Instagram, but alas, it looks like the fringe was faux and not a real cut after all. Though, it wouldn't be the first time Fox temporarily had bangs. At this year's Met Gala, the actress made an appearance in a red lace-up Dundas dress with a high-slit and cutouts, and, most memorably, clip-in micro fringe.