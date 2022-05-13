Megan Fox Just Ditched Her Goth-Glam Style and Went Full-On Bombshell
Ever since she began dating Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker), Megan Fox's style has evolved from sexy to even sexier with a goth-glam twist (think: break-your-ankle platform heels, sheer corsets paired with leather pants, and extreme cutout dresses). However, for her latest outing, Megan ditched her recent edgy aesthetic in favor of a bombshell moment on the red carpet.
On Thursday, Megan and MGK made a color-coordinated appearance at the premiere of their new movie Good Mourning. Megan wore a strapless pink dress that was completely covered in rhinestones and featured the highest slit. She paired the vampy gown with see-through pumps and soft glam, which included a pink lip, rosy cheeks, and Old Hollywood-style waves swept to one side.
Machine Gun Kelly, meanwhile, matched his fiancé in a double-breasted pink suit with a red rose pattern embroidered throughout the two pieces.
In January, Megan revealed that being in a relationship with Baker has "definitely changed" the way she dresses. "Before it wasn't something I was focused on or thought about. Because as an actress I had been classified or put in the category of being a sex symbol," she told Vogue. "And publicists come in and they bring in a stylist and it's all about dressing more seriously, so that the world will take you more seriously as an actor. But they weren't dressing me the way in which I liked to express myself. So I kind of gave up on fashion."
She continued, "Prior to being famous everyone who knew me always knew that I would always wear one really insane piece, and everybody would be like, 'you dress weird.' And it wasn't until I was molded and had to dress one way that I gave up on that. And being with him, obviously, he's slightly eccentric in the way that he dresses—and that has freed me up to express myself more."