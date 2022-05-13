Megan Fox Just Ditched Her Goth-Glam Style and Went Full-On Bombshell

On Thursday, Megan and MGK made a color-coordinated appearance at the premiere of their new movie Good Mourning. Megan wore a strapless pink dress that was completely covered in rhinestones and featured the highest slit. She paired the vampy gown with see-through pumps and soft glam, which included a pink lip, rosy cheeks, and Old Hollywood-style waves swept to one side.

In January, Megan revealed that being in a relationship with Baker has "definitely changed" the way she dresses. "Before it wasn't something I was focused on or thought about. Because as an actress I had been classified or put in the category of being a sex symbol," she told Vogue. "And publicists come in and they bring in a stylist and it's all about dressing more seriously, so that the world will take you more seriously as an actor. But they weren't dressing me the way in which I liked to express myself. So I kind of gave up on fashion."