Megan Fox Wore a Low-Cut Bodycon Dress For an Appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
She opened up about the hellish trip she experienced while taking ayahuasca with Machine Gun Kelly.
Megan Fox sure knows how to make a statement, whether that's with her bold fashion choices, PDA-filled public outings with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker), intense date-night shoes, or recounts of her crazy drug trips.
On Monday, the Jennifer's Body actress wore a simple yet sexy bodycon dress for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The grayish-purple dress had a low-cut, square neckline and mock boning in the midsection to mimic the effect of a corset. The shoulders of the knee-length dress were slightly emphasized with a small puff. She paired the dress with a black handbag, silver lace-up stilettos (that are pretty intense IMO), and hip-length dark brown loose curls. She added a pop of color with a reddish-orange lipstick to accentuate her full lips.
During her interview on the talk show, the Transformers alum revealed quite an interesting experience that she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly once shared while visiting Costa Rica. The "twin flames" decided to try the drug ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic drug meant to be therapeutic. And while she said that the drug helped her work through some psychological things, she felt like she had visited "hell" in the process.
"So we went to Costa Rico to do ayahuasca in an indigenous setting," she recalled to guest host Arsenio Hall, adding that the "journey" begin by ingesting "vomitivo," which made them vomit.
"You can't get out of it," the actress said. "And you have to vomit a certain amount before they let you get back with everyone. So you're like cheering on everyone as they throw up,' she joked, adding that it was a good 'bonding experience."
She then recounted the three different nights that they took the ayahuasca drug. "Everybody's journey is different," she remembered. "The second night I went to hell for eternity. And just knowing eternity is like torture in itself because there's no beginning, middle or end. So you have like a real ego death."
"This is a medicine that goes — it surpasses anything you could do with talk therapy or hypnotherapy, any of those things," she told Hall. "It just goes straight into your soul and takes you into your psychological prison you hold yourself in. It's your own version of hell. And I was definitely there."