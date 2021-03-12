Megan Fox Has Been Pulling This Truly Immortal Fashion Formula For Months

Whenever we have somewhere to be that doesn't involve our couch or bed, we can't help but feel that old, familiar panic set in. What should we wear? Now is the time to ditch these sweats, right? Should we get kind of fancy? What even is fashion?!

Thankfully, there's a tried and true formula that's a no-fail solution — and even well-dressed celebrities, such as Megan Fox, have been relying on it as of late. Fox, who has pretty much always been a style icon (we still think about her shoe trick from Jennifer's Body, to be honest), has consistently been stepping out in all-black outfits. Whether it's a casual day, a full-on event, or a low-key date night with her man, Machine Gun Kelly, she wears this neutral from head-to-toe. And, if you think that sounds boring, you're not paying attention.

Aside from being a classic color scheme, none of Fox's all-black outfits are alike, and there are plenty of lessons to take away from each and every one. So, while we're still debating her upsetting sneakers, we'll be stealing these easy, quick styling tricks the next time we're stumped for what to wear.

Break Out the Trousers

Image zoom Credit: Splash News

Work pants are having a moment, and Fox is proving that a black pair can be just as easy to wear as loungewear. After pairing her own with a coordinated crop top and beanie, she added some interest to her outfit with a fuzzy sweater and layered necklaces, before giving it a final casual touch with white sneakers.

Add a Little Leather

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

Nothing amps up a simple outfit quite like a leather piece. Fox often uses this trick to take her all-black looks to the next level, whether she's slipping on a leather jacket or trading black jeans for leather pants.

Try Some Lingerie

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

Another way to make a neutral combination feel less boring? Skip the tee or button-down in favor of sexy, lingerie-inspired pieces, like Fox's corset from 2019, or go with a cutout bodysuit or playful bralette. On top of being surprisingly versatile and pairing well with everything from jeans to slacks, these pieces will be the main focus of your look, and you won't have to go crazy with accessories — a simple pendant or layered necklaces are all you need.

Think Matchy-Matchy

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

Of course, Fox knows the benefit of a comfy sweatsuit, but rather than following the crowd and keeping it sweet and simple with neons or tie-dye, she went for graphics. It spiced up a look we've grown accustomed to seeing at this point, and created a cool yet casual statement.

Give Things a Trendy Twist

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

The classics are a safe bet, but there's nothing wrong with working a few trends into your all-black outfit. For a date night, Fox spiced things up with a cutout top (the pully top's cousin) and tight, flared black pants, before balancing out her look with a timeless denim jacket and a pair of heels.

Make Use of Those Staples

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images