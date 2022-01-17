Megan Fox Showed Off Her Lingerie Underneath a Completely See-Through Dress
Is there anything that Megan Fox packed for her post-engagement trip to Milan that isn't sheer, netted, or entirely see-through? The answer — it's not likely.
After stepping out in a mesh, underboob-baring corset dress last week, the actress turned heads in another sexy outfit over the weekend, wearing a black lace top with corset-like pants. And for her third outing in the Italian city, Megan was spotted outside her hotel dressed in a sheer minidress that showed off her black bra and matching underwear. She accessorized with black platform sandals and layers of necklaces — including one that bore the initials of her new fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.
A vampy red lip and long loose waves provided the finishing touches to her va-va-voom look.
Last week, Fox and MGK got engaged during a romantic getaway to Puerto Rico and sealed the union by drinking each other's blood. According to a source at People, Megan was completely surprised by the proposal. "She has been wanting to get engaged. The proposal was a surprise, though," the insider explained. "They have traveled to Puerto Rico before, so Megan just assumed it was another vacation." They added that she "loved the proposal" and "thought it was beautiful and perfect."