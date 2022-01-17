Megan Fox Showed Off Her Lingerie Underneath a Completely See-Through Dress

Is there anything that Megan Fox packed for her post-engagement trip to Milan that isn't sheer, netted, or entirely see-through? The answer — it's not likely.

After stepping out in a mesh, underboob-baring corset dress last week, the actress turned heads in another sexy outfit over the weekend, wearing a black lace top with corset-like pants. And for her third outing in the Italian city, Megan was spotted outside her hotel dressed in a sheer minidress that showed off her black bra and matching underwear. She accessorized with black platform sandals and layers of necklaces — including one that bore the initials of her new fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.