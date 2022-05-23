Megan Fox Wore a Black Corseted Gown to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding She aced the dress code. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker Wedding Credit: Backgrid The dress code for the entirety of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding weekend was goth-glam with a dash of la dolce vita, and arguably, no one did it better than Megan Fox. Before the ceremony on Sunday night, Megan took photos outside the venue with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly while wearing a black Zuhair Murad gown with a beaded corseted bodice and a liquid taffeta skirt with a thigh-high slit. Her only accessories included a black evening bag with a gold chain and matching platform heels. She wore her dark hair down with a middle part, and sported a red lip. MGK, meanwhile, opted for a blue leopard-print suit with a black dress shirt underneath that matched his patent leather loafers. RELATED: Megan Fox Wore a Tiara and a Sequined Mini Dress to Celebrate Her 36th Birthday The rapper gave an impromptu performance of his song "bloody valentine" at the reception held at Castello Brown, and according to a source, Fox cheered him on the entire time. Other musical moments included the Barker and Kardashian-Jenner's dancing to Blink 182's "All the Small Things" and a cute sister singalong to "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Oh, and the Andrea Bocelli sang "I Found My Love in Portofino." "You can feel all the love," a source told People about the reception. "Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis. It's a beautiful evening, Kourtney looks gorgeous!"

