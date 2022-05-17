Megan Fox Wore a Tiara and a Sequined Mini Dress to Celebrate Her 36th Birthday

Megan Fox, a Taurus queen, rang in her 36th birthday over the weekend the way all rocker-chick royalty should — while wearing a crown and partying alongside P. Diddy in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, the actress celebrated another year of life with a star-studded birthday bash at Tao, Las Vegas. Megan sported a shimmery gold sequined strapless dress for the occasion, which she aptly accessorized with a blingy silver tiara. Skipping the jewelry, Megan let her outfit take center stage and finished the look with dramatic winged eyeliner and rosy cheeks while leaving her pin-straight hair and newly-debuted bangs to cascade down her back. Megan was joined by her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker), at the party, who wore a black turtleneck featuring a bedazzled collar.

Fox's birthday party wasn't the only notable event in the couple's jam-packed weekend. Not only did the duo walk the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet only hours before the birthday festivities, but MGK performed his song "Twin Flame" during the ceremony. Megan's BMAs look consisted of a plunging black gown with the highest slit (courtesy of David Koma) paired with crystal-embellished opera gloves and a $30,000 manicure. Her beau — who sent the Internet into a frenzy by saying "This is for our unborn child" mid-performance — sported a matching manicure and a spiky cropped blazer on the carpet.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Billboard Music Awards Credit: Getty