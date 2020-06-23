Megan Fox Responded to Fans' Outrage Over Her Treatment in Hollywood
While she's grateful for the support, she wanted to "clarify some of the details."
Megan Fox has spoken out to clarify a few things after fans' renewed outcry over the sexism she experienced in Hollywood.
Over the weekend, a 2009 interview the actress gave on Jimmy Kimmel Live resurfaced and subsequently went viral after someone shared it on Twitter, calling out the laughter from Kimmel and the audience after Fox said she was overly sexualized by director Michael Bay when she was 15. The clip, coupled with a viral thread on Twitter about the way Bay (who directed Fox in the Transformers films) treated the actress, prompted his name to trend on Twitter amid calls to "cancel" him and Transformers executive producer Steven Spielberg.
In a response on Instagram, Fox thanked fans for standing up for her, and added that she wanted to "clarify some of the details."
"When it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner," she said in the statement.
In her 2009 interview, Fox shared details of her audition process to be an extra in Bay's film, Bad Boys II, telling Kimmel, "They were shooting this club scene and they brought me in and I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and, like, six-inch heels. He approved it and they said, "Michael, she’s 15 so you can’t sit her at the bar and she can’t have a drink in her hand.' So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet."
She added, "At 15, I was in 10th grade. That’s kind of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works."
In her statement to fans, Fox wrote, "I was around 15 or 16 years old when I was an extra in Bad Boys II. There are multiple interviews where I shared the anecdote of being chosen for the scene and the conversations that took place surrounding it. It’s important to note however that when I auditioned for Transformers I was 19 or 20."
She went on to clarify that during the Transformers audition process, she was "not made to 'wash' or work on someone’s cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script."
"Please hear me when I thank you for your support," she wrote. "But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry."
Seemingly referencing fans' call to cancel Michael Bay, she added, "There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart."
"I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out and I’m grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm," she concluded.