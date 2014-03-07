Get to Know the Cast of Divergent Before It Hits Theaters March 21

Jennifer Davis
Mar 07, 2014 @ 6:16 pm

In just two weeks, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Veronica Roth’s wildly popular YA series Divergent will hit the big screen. But before you head to see it in theaters, you may want to brush up on who's who in this large ensemble cast. Sure, there are plenty of well known actors in it, including Shailene Woodley, who plays the film's heroine, Tris Prior. And there's also other big names, such as Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, Ashely Judd, and Mr. President Fitzgerald Tony Goldwyn.

But the film is also filled with a slew of rising stars, many of whom aren't yet recognizable, but will be soon enough! If you've watched the trailer and still can't place where you've spotted the actors, we did some research to jog your memory. (For example, Four, played by Theo James, was the doomed Mr. Pamuk from Downton Abbey, and he also was featured alongside Woodley in our March issue, plus Lenny Kravtiz's daughter, Zoe, has a lead role as one of the transfer initiates, Christina.)

For a full Divergent cast lesson before the film opens March 21, click through the gallery now.

Shailene Woodley (Tris Prior)

In between her five-year tenure on ABC Family's The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Woodley starred in several films, including 2011's The Descendants (opposite George Clooney!) and 2013's indie hit, The Spectacular Now. Want to see how much she's changed? Check out her transformation.

Theo James (Four)

You may recognize James from his short-lived role as the doomed Mr. Pamuk on Downton Abbey, but that's not the only thing the British hunk has on his resume. Last year he starred on CBS's Golden Boy), and with three films coming out in 2014 alone, we expect to see much more of the 29-year-old.
Kate Winslet (Jeanine Matthews)

With over 20 years in the business (see how much she's changed!, Winslet has starred in more films than can be mentioned in one caption. And while the Oscar winner has captured our hearts in movies such as Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and The Holiday, this is her first time starring in a franchise.
Jai Courtney (Eric)

An action movie buff, Courtney fits right in as one of the Dauntless's fearless leaders, Eric. He's starred in movies such as A Good Day to Die Hard and Jack Reacher, but you may also recognize him from the TV series Spartacus: War of The Damned.
Miles Teller (Peter)

Teller breaks out of his good guy niche playing the evil Peter in Divergent. Previously, he's played lovable, boyish characters in films like That Awkward Moment, The Spectacular Now, and the 2011 remake of Footloose.

Tony Goldwyn (Andrew Prior)

Goldwyn, also known as Mr. President on ABC's hit drama Scandal, puts politics on the back burner to play Tris's father, Andrew Prior.

Maggie Q (Tori)

For four years, you could see Maggie Q busting bad guys on the hit CW series, Nikita, and now she's back-this time on the big screen as Tori, a Dauntless tattoo artist who helps guide Tris.

Ray Stevenson (Marcus Eaton)

American audiences will most likely recognize the Irish actor for his roles on popular TV shows such as Rome and Dexter, as well as his big screen turn as Volstagg in Thor and Thor: The Dark World.
Zoe Kravitz (Christina)

As the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, Kravitz grew up around the business, though it wasn't until she was 18 that she starred in her first film. Since then, she's racked up plenty of film credits, starring in movies like X-Men: First-Class, but her role as Tris's ally Christina is her biggest yet. See how her look has changed.
Ansel Elgort (Caleb Prior)

Elgort is quickly becoming one to watch. After starring in 2013's remake of Carrie, Elgort is set to have a big 2014 with major roles in two YA book adaptations: Divergent and Fault in our Stars, which also happens to star Shailene Woodley.
Ben Lamb (Edward)

Another one to watch, Lamb's made a name for himself starring in Starz's The White Queen, but his role as Edward, a fellow Dauntless transfer, will be his first major role on the big screen.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes (Will)

The British actor is known for his turns in films like Great Expectations and Tormented, but you may also recognize him from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire--he played Ravenclaw Quidditch captain Roger Davies.

Christian Madsen (Al)

The son of actor and director Michael Madsen is beginning to gain momentum in the industry. He is appearing in a variety projects, but his role as Al, one of the Dauntless transfers who develops a crush on Tris, is his biggest role yet.

Mekhi Phifer (Max)

After over 20 years in the business, Phifer helps bring some star power to the cast playing one of Dauntless's ruthless leaders, Max.

Ashley Judd (Natalie Prior)

The veteran actress and two-time Golden Globe nominee has had a long list of standout roles, and from the looks of her packed 2014 schedule--she's set to star in 5 projects this year!--it doesn't seem like she'll be slowing down anytime soon. See how she's grown up in the spotlight.

