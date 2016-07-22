Mean Girls Star Lizzy Caplan Is Engaged to Tom Riley

Lizzy Caplan, one of Hollywood's true regulation hotties, is engaged! The former Mean Girls star is officially a bride-to-be now that boyfriend Tom Riley popped the question less than six months after making their official red carpet debut.

While the couple hasn't officially shouted their amazing news from the mountaintops, the 34-year-old beauty, who played Janice Ian in the 2004 hit, was spotted with her beau getting groceries on July 22 and a ring on that finger didn't go unnoticed.

A rep for the Emmy-nominated Masters of Sex star reveals to E! News that Tom popped the question to his lady love in NYC back in May. Let's cross our fingers that photos of this magical moment somehow make their way to the Instagram soon!

The 34-year-old actress and the 35-year-old Da Vinci's Demons star met in London back in January 2015 and their first photo together might just be a stunning snapshot from Capri



Capri. Not ugly. #Italy #TheQuestEnds A photo posted by Tom Riley (@tomrileydoneaphoto) on Oct 1, 2015 at 2:38pm PDT

However, it wasn't until the 2016 Prague Opera Ball when they confirmed the coupling by holding hands. How cute!

This isn't the only amazing Mean Girls relationship news this year, though. Lizzy's co-star, Looking's Daniel Franzese, who played Damian in the Tina Fey-penned film over a decade ago, proposed to his partner, Joseph Bradley Phillips, on July 18.

It seems as though these two on-screen BFFs have cracked the code to finding true love.