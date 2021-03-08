Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Made Her Runway Debut at Givenchy
She even opened the show.
Meadow Walker, daughter of Rebecca Soteros and late actor Paul Walker, walked the Givenchy show at Paris Fashion Week, making her runway debut with one of the biggest names in fashion and earning the coveted spot as the first model of the show.
Walker shared a clip of her appearance on Instagram and thanked her team, who facilitated the travel to and from the show and ensured that she was safe, as well as Givenchy's new creative director, Matthew Williams.
The show was the official unveiling of the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2021 collection and Walker wore an oversized black blazer, a flowing sheer skirt studded with metal embellishments, and chunky black boots. The look also included a chunky black chain-link choker and clutch bag.
"Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21," she captioned the clip. "Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting."
Vogue shared a behind-the-scenes clip with Walker, giving fans a close-up look at her two-tone, asymmetrical hairstyle and dark makeup.
Back in January, Walker starred in the new 2021 Proenza Schouler campaign. She signed with DNA Models in 2017 and the ads were regarded as her first big move into the fashion world.
"I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me," Meadow wrote on Instagram when Proenza Schouler released the photos.