Me & My Oscar: Where 20 Winners Keep Their Statues

Imagine this decorating challenge: You win an Academy Award. But where on earth do you keep the thing? Beside your bed? In your office? Your library? Your kitchen? Behind glass? In the loo? "An Oscar is not something you want to display too prominently," Ben Affleck told InStyle in 2004 about his choice to keep his statue (for Best Original Screenplay for 1997's Good Will Hunting, which he co-wrote with buddy Matt Damon) in mundane places. "But you don’t want to hide it either."

From 1997 to 2008, InStyle asked Oscar-winning celebrities how they handled the challenge. Where did they stash their shiny new statutes once they came home? Some of the answers were surprising (like Geena Davis, who had it enshrined for a time in a pagoda); some downright funny (beside the shampoo in the bathtub for Carly Simon). Others were a bit of a head-scratcher (like Anna Paquin, who told us she kept Oscar hidden in the closet).

In honor of our 20th anniversary, we took a look back at this long-ago column and came up with 20 of our all-time favorites. Check 'em out.

—Jeryl Brunner