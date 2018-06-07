whitelogo
whitelogo
Mayim Bialik
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Mayim Bialik
Father's Day
The Ultimate Celebrity Father’s Day Gift Guide
Jun 07, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Books
25 Super-Revealing Celeb Memoirs You Won't Be Able to Put Down
Jun 03, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Videos
Big Bang Theory
's Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch Are Officially Returning
Apr 28, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
It’s Gloria Steinem’s Birthday! Meet the Feminist Icon’s Biggest Celebrity Fans
Mar 25, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Celebrity
These
Big Bang Theory
Actors Are Taking Pay Cuts for Wage Equality
Mar 01, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
TV Shows
5 Things to Know About the Red Nose Day Broadcast
May 27, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Mayim Bialik Posts Epic Throwback Photo of Her and Jennifer Aniston
Dec 04, 2015 @ 11:30 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Emmys Stars Offer Advice to Young Women on Cultivating Confidence and Showing Their #InnerStyle
Sep 25, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!