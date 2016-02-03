Maya Angelou’s $5.1 Million Dollar Home Is Up for Sale

The late Maya Angelou's multi-million dollar home, where she reportedly hosted star-studded get-togethers with Oprah Winfrey and Cicely Tyson—is now up for grabs. The price? A hefty $5.095 million.

One look inside and buyers can see why the home is worth so much. In addition to its highly coveted N.Y.C. address, the value of this sturdy, four-story brownstone stems from the interior's expansive staircases, wooden floors, and gorgeous colonial finishes—not to mention its 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and two master suites.

Boasting 6,500-square-feet, Angelou's Harlem homestead offers up a wide range of luxurious amenities, including an elevator, two fireplaces, and, believe it or not, a vintage dumbwaiter from 1909. Not only that, but potential buyers can expect high ceilings, multiple chandeliers, original banisters, and a wet bar that leads to the garden. To see its impressive interior, take a look through the images below.

