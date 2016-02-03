Maya Angelou’s $5.1 Million Dollar Home Is Up for Sale

Feb 03, 2016

The late Maya Angelou's multi-million dollar home, where she reportedly hosted star-studded get-togethers with Oprah Winfrey and Cicely Tyson—is now up for grabs. The price? A hefty $5.095 million.

One look inside and buyers can see why the home is worth so much. In addition to its highly coveted N.Y.C. address, the value of this sturdy, four-story brownstone stems from the interior's expansive staircases, wooden floors, and gorgeous colonial finishes—not to mention its 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and two master suites.

Boasting 6,500-square-feet, Angelou's Harlem homestead offers up a wide range of luxurious amenities, including an elevator, two fireplaces, and, believe it or not, a vintage dumbwaiter from 1909. Not only that, but potential buyers can expect high ceilings, multiple chandeliers, original banisters, and a wet bar that leads to the garden. To see its impressive interior, take a look through the images below.

1 of 7 Courtesy Zillow

The Kitchen

Just look at that expansive kitchen. We'd say the next home owner is more than ready to host dinner parties.

2 of 7 Courtesy Zillow

The Living Room

Bay windows allow for plenty of natural light in the giant sitting room.

3 of 7 Courtesy Zillow

Master Bathroom 

The master bathroom is the cherry-on-top of an already amazing apartment. With a large tub, this space was made for relaxing.

4 of 7 Courtesy Zillow

The Dining Room

The dining room’s recessed ceiling displays a painting of the sky for the ultimate dining experience. 

5 of 7 Courtesy Zillow

The Kitchen

From this angle, Angelou's kitchen fireplace comes into view. Can you imagine baking and preparing dinner with the fire going close by? With that, we are so in. 

6 of 7 Courtesy Zillow

The Foyer

With a grand staircase leading into the foyer area, Angelou was able to greet her friends in style. 

7 of 7 Courtesy Zillow

Outside the Home

The view from outside is equally as spectacular as inside the home. Boasting four stories and traditional brownstone finishes, the home's facade is—in one word—impressive.

