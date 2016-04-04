whitelogo
whitelogo
Maya Angelou
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Maya Angelou
Celebrity
11 Inspiring Quotes to Celebrate the Late Maya Angelou’s Birthday
Apr 04, 2016 @ 7:00 am
Celebrity
This Is the One Book That Beyoncé Thinks Should Be on Your Reading List
Mar 09, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Maya Angelou’s $5.1 Million Dollar Home Is Up for Sale
Feb 03, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Nicki Minaj Delivers a Powerful Rendition of Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise"
Nov 19, 2015 @ 4:30 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!