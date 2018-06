11 of 15

May 2005

WHO Teri Hatcher, 40

WHY The Desperate Housewives actress recently won a Golden Globe for her role as Susan Mayer on the hit TV show.

WEARING A Versace gown, and Graff bracelet and earrings.

NOTABLE QUOTE "Hollywood doesn't really give you a chance to be somebody else. Yet they have, to me. I'm getting a rare opportunity to shift a little bit. I was always cast as the glamorous girl, the bitchy girl, the sexy girl. I've never gotten to play the vulnerable girl next door, the one you root for."