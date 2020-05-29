How May Calamawy's Biggest Insecurity Became a Ramy Storyline

Ten years ago, [when my mom] had cancer, my hair started falling and I developed alopecia areata. It wasn't my whole head — just in certain areas. At the time I was in Dubai, and no one really knew what was going on. They were just like, "You're stressed, and [you] just have to wait for the hair to grow back.” It was a traumatizing experience. And then, last summer, I noticed that I had a spot on the back of my head and it was so weird for me, because I was like, "What is stressing me out right now?" I didn't even really know. It's just like a guessing game, really. And then going into season two, I was just so scared. I would tell hair and makeup about it. And I was like, "They have to like, be really careful with how we style my hair, because I don't want anything to show." And then I'm not sure how Ramy found out about it, because I thought I was being discreet. But we were having trouble with my episode a little and then he came to me and was just like, "Hey, what if we made it about that?" And my heart just dropped. And I was like, "Oh, I don't know." It's like the one thing I was trying to hide the whole time. Meanwhile, everyone knows. And then he was like, "No, it's great. If it's scaring you, then let's do it." And then we just ended up brainstorming. We only had like two weeks with that idea. We formed the script.