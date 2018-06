6 of 6 Time Inc. DIgital Studio

In With the Blue

It may seem an unlikely choice for lips, but blue gloss is surprisingly versatile. Go Smile was one of the first companies to capitalize on the color’s ability to make teeth look whiter. This spring Benefit, Guerlain and others are offering their own versions of sheer blue gloss. “It doesn’t actually make your lips look blue,” celebrity makeup artist Kristopher Buckle says. “It can make any lip color look a bit cooler.”