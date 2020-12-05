Matthew Perry Just Proved He's the Most Meta Friends Alum
And he did it for a good cause.
Newly engaged Matthew Perry slapped one of Chandler Bing's most iconic slogans on a T-shirt — but it's not just a vanity project. In his latest Instagram post, Perry announced that he'd be releasing a limited run of merchandise inspired by his Friends character and that proceeds would be going to the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts.
In the snapshot, Perry is holding a banana to his ear like a telephone and wearing a t-shirt with a cartoon version of Chandler Bing dancing alongside a spin on his famous phrase: "Could this BE anymore of a T-shirt?" Fans will be able to shop the collection (which includes the shirt, sweatshirts, mugs, and hats) for two weeks.
"What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity?" Perry captioned the post. "For two weeks only, I'm releasing an apparel collection! Proceeds will support the World Health Organization's COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included."
Like most of us, Perry does have a bit more free time on his hands. The one big thing on his schedule would be the HBO Max Friends reunion, which he confirmed was still happening and would be filming in March 2021.
"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," Perry wrote on Twitter back on November 12. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"
"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again," Perry's fellow Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston said in an interview with Deadline. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."