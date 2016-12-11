Matthew Lewis Just Got Engaged to His Girlfriend!    

A Harry Potter wedding is on the horizon! Actor Matthew Lewis, who's best known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the cult-classic series, has confirmed his engagement to girlfriend Angela Jones, according to E! Online.

The 27-year-old actor, who won our hearts as Harry Potter's nerdy yet courageous pal, met his leading lady earlier this year. Jones was working at Universal Studios in Orlando when the two met—at a Harry Potter event, nonetheless! The two connected instantly, and less than a year later, Lewis popped the question. Regarding the engagement, a rep for Lewis told E! Online that "They're both over the moon. They got together in July and hit it off straight away."

If you're wondering what Lewis has been up to since his time at Hogwarts, the answer is a lot! He was in the hit movie You Before Me this year, as well as the London-based play Unfaithful and the TV series Ripper Street. Lewis has also designed a line of quirky T-shirts, many of which reference his role as Neville. He modeled one of the designs on Instagram, writing, "So, I kind of designed this shirt and it's got my 12 year old face on it. It's a limited edition 'Started from the Bottom' t-shirt. A portion of proceeds from every shirt sold will be donated to children's charities."

Here's hoping the Hogwarts gang has a reunion at Lewis's wedding!

