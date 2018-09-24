whitelogo
whitelogo
Matthew Bellamy
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Matthew Bellamy
Videos
9 Months Pregnant Hilary Duff Accuses Paparazzo of Stalking Her
Sep 24, 2018 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Were in Another Wedding, and We Have the Photos
Sep 24, 2018 @ 9:30 am
Fashion
Candice Bergen's Love for Her Fendi Monster Bag Knows No Bounds
Sep 24, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
Michelle Obama Just Officiated a Chicago Couple's Wedding Ceremony
Sep 23, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
Serena Williams Reveals Her and Meghan Markle's Bond Is Stronger Than Ever
Sep 23, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's First Official Royal Speeches Had Just One Thing in Common
Sep 23, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
#DearIvanka: Celebrities Plead with the First Daughter to Get Ford a Fair Trail
Sep 23, 2018 @ 1:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
North West Follows in Aunt Kendall Jenner's Footsteps with Her Runway Debut
Sep 23, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Meghan Markle's Wedding Veil Honored Her First Date with Prince Harry, and Nobody Noticed
Sep 23, 2018 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Jane Fonda Is Not Proud of Her Plastic Surgery
Sep 23, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Josh Groban Reacts to Ex-Girlfriend Katy Perry Calling Him "the One That Got Away"
Sep 22, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Carrie Underwood Rivals Kate Middleton's Maternity Coat Style
Sep 22, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
This Is Jessica Biel's Secret Weapon Getting Rid of Under-Eye Bags
Sep 22, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Justin Theroux Finally Breaks His Silence on Divorce from Jennifer Aniston
Sep 22, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Kourtney Kardashian Shades Kris Jenner for Having an Affair as Khloé Tries to Mediate
Sep 22, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Joe Alwyn
Really
Wants Us to Mind Our Business When It Comes to His Relationship with Taylor Swift
Sep 22, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods Had a Run-In with Police After 21st Birthday Celebration
Sep 22, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Jennifer Garner Tried Reese Witherspoon's Hair-Curling Trick—and the Results Are Impressive
Sep 22, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Prince Harry Admits He Panics When He Bumps Into Queen Elizabeth in the Halls of Buckingham Palace
Sep 22, 2018 @ 8:30 am
Clothing
We Can’t Remember the Last Time We Saw Blake Lively Wear
This
Sep 21, 2018 @ 5:15 pm
Celebrity
The Surprising Parenting Hack Both Mindy Kaling and John Legend Rely On
Sep 21, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
TV Shows
The Definitive Ranking of Rachel Green's
Friends
Love Interests
Sep 21, 2018 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
10 Things
Southern Charm
's Cameran Eubanks Wishes Someone Told Her About Motherhood
Sep 21, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!