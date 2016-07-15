The Today Show's Matt Lauer Lists $18 Million Hamptons Mansion—See Inside! 

When news broke that TV anchor Matt Lauer was selling his six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath Hamptons home, we knew we had to see inside.

Since starting his TV career in the late 1970s, Lauer, 58, has made a name for himself as a 5-star news anchor and TV personality. Now a co-host on The Today Show, Lauer's hard work through the years has definitely paid off, and now he's a pretty big deal in the TV industry, which has resulted in him owning even bigger homes.

His latest for sale is listed at close to $18 million, Corcoran reports. Boasting 8,000-square-feet of living luxury, the massive estate has it all. From its scenic exterior with beautiful gardens, a winding driveway, and expansive lawns to the home's interior with lavish sitting rooms, a gorgeous kitchen, cozy bedrooms, and more, this property is a worthy investment for big-dollar buyers.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of the home's impressive interior below.