The Today Show's Matt Lauer Lists $18 Million Hamptons Mansion—See Inside! 


When news broke that TV anchor Matt Lauer was selling his six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath Hamptons home, we knew we had to see inside.

Since starting his TV career in the late 1970s, Lauer, 58, has made a name for himself as a 5-star news anchor and TV personality. Now a co-host on The Today Show, Lauer's hard work through the years has definitely paid off, and now he's a pretty big deal in the TV industry, which has resulted in him owning even bigger homes.

His latest for sale is listed at close to $18 million, Corcoran reports. Boasting 8,000-square-feet of living luxury, the massive estate has it all. From its scenic exterior with beautiful gardens, a winding driveway, and expansive lawns to the home's interior with lavish sitting rooms, a gorgeous kitchen, cozy bedrooms, and more, this property is a worthy investment for big-dollar buyers. 

Keep scrolling to take a tour of the home's impressive interior below.

The Sitting Room

Sitting down to chat with guests is a stylish affair in this gorgeous sitting room.

The Master Bedroom

The master bedroom, with a grand fireplace and chic French doors, offers a dream-like retreat after a long day.

The Home's Exterior

Lauer's home has romantic wood siding and a lavish green lawn for a Hamptons-style escape.

The Outdoor Patio

Sitting outside for breakfast or an afternoon meal is a scenic experience in this outdoor dining area.

The Pool

This backyard area is a pool party waiting to happen.

The Reading Room

With built-in shelving and room for seating, this room is an instant choice for sitting down to a good book.

The Dining Room

Here, we get a glimpse of the dining room, which has festive, patterned wallpaper and unique overhead lighting.

The Kitchen

With old-school floor tiling and top-of-the-line appliances in the cooking area, Lauer's soon-to-be former kitchen is a cool mix of retro and modern.

