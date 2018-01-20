whitelogo
Videos
Ann Curry Explains Why She's "Not Surprised" by the Matt Lauer Scandal
Jan 20, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Ann Curry Opens Up About Matt Lauer and the Pain of Leaving
Today
Jan 16, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Katie Couric Opens Up on Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Matt Lauer
Jan 13, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Most Recent
Why Hoda Kotb Is a Revolutionary Pick to Replace Matt Lauer
Jan 07, 2018 @ 7:00 am
Here's What Hoda Kotb Has to Say About Making Less Money Than Matt Lauer
Jan 03, 2018 @ 1:45 pm
Today
’s Hoda Kotb Will Make Significantly Less Money Than Matt Lauer
Jan 03, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Matt Lauer Reacts to Hoda Kotb Replacing Him on the
Today
Show
Jan 02, 2018 @ 1:45 pm
Most Recent
Matt Lauer’s
Today
Show Replacement Is a Very Familiar Face
Jan 02, 2018 @ 9:15 am
Ex-
Today
Staffer Says Matt Lauer Cheated on His Wife with Her
Dec 14, 2017 @ 6:45 pm
These Celebrities Topped Google's 2017 Most-Searched List
Dec 13, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Matt Lauer Is “Fighting to Save” His Marriage with Annette Roque
Dec 11, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Katie Couric Breaks Silence on Matt Lauer Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Dec 08, 2017 @ 8:45 pm
Matt Lauer and His Wife Annette Roque Are Not Wearing Wedding Rings
Dec 06, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
The
Today
Show's Ratings Rise After Matt Lauer's Exit
Dec 05, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Matt Lauer’s Ex-Wife Says She Supports Him “One Hundred Percent” in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Dec 01, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Matt Lauer Quits Social Media Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Dec 01, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Matt Lauer Once Joked About a "Huge Bag of Sex Toys" in His Office
Nov 30, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
7 Legitimate Reasons to Have a Door-Locking Button Hidden Under Your Work Desk
Nov 30, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Today
Staffers Who Didn’t Flirt with Matt Lauer Were Not Considered Good Colleagues: Source
Nov 30, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Megyn Kelly Invites Matt Lauer Accusers on Her Hour of the
Today
Show
Nov 30, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Matt Lauer Reportedly Sexted an Intern
Nov 30, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Matt Lauer Says He's Taking a "Very Hard Look" at His "Troubling Flaws" After Firing
Nov 30, 2017 @ 8:15 am
Matt Lauer Accused of Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Former Employee in His Office
Nov 30, 2017 @ 6:45 am
