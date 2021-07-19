Matt Damon's 15-Year-Old Daughter Refuses to Watch Any of His "Good" Movies
"She just likes to give me shit."
Matt Damon is one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors, but that doesn't seem to win him any points with his daughters — specifically his 15-year-old, Isabella.
During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Stillwater star revealed that Isabella won't watch the film for which he is perhaps best known, Good Will Hunting. Why? "She doesn't want to see any movies that I'm in that she thinks might be good," Damon explained. "She just likes to give me shit."
Perhaps a career in comedy lies ahead for Isabella? Damon went on to share an anecdote about his second eldest, telling CBS's Seth Doane, "My daughter said, 'Remember that movie you did, The Wall?' I said, 'It was called The Great Wall.' She goes, 'Dad, there's nothing great about that movie.'"
But don't worry, Isabella's criticism isn't getting Damon down. "She keeps my feet firmly on the ground," he said with a laugh.
In addition to Isabella, Damon and wife Luciana Barroso share three daughters: Alexia, 22 (to whom Damon is step-father), Gia, 12, and Stella, 10.
The actor explained that he and his family have a "two-week rule": they won't go more than two weeks without seeing each other. Stillwater, which recently celebrated its Cannes premiere, forced Damon to break this rule for the first time ever — and the last. "It's off the table. We're never breaking it again," he said.