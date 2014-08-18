Maternity Style: Fall Preview

Denim button-downs are so on-trend for fall and how cute is this patch pocket shirt from A Pea in the Podi? Try it with skinnies—and add a bright pink lip if you’re looking for a little playfulness.
Destination Maternity
Style Staple
Every woman needs a LBD and we’re loving this chic Isabella Oliver style. The form-fitting design flatters your bump and lets you show off your new shape with confidence.
Destination Maternity
Top Coat
A cute coat is key to creating your signature look and this over-sized swing coat by A Pea in the Podi (available early September) is sure to be a fall favorite.
Destination Maternity
Pop of Purple
Don’t be afraid of bold color when you are expecting. This punchy-plum tunic (available in September at A Pea in the Podi) is fashion-forward and fun, especially when paired with leggings and pointy flats.
Denim button-downs are so on-trend for fall and how cute is this patch pocket shirt from A Pea in the Podi? Try it with skinnies—and add a bright pink lip if you’re looking for a little playfulness.
3 of 5Destination Maternity
Style Staple
Every woman needs a LBD and we’re loving this chic Isabella Oliver style. The form-fitting design flatters your bump and lets you show off your new shape with confidence.
Advertisement
4 of 5Destination Maternity
Top Coat
A cute coat is key to creating your signature look and this over-sized swing coat by A Pea in the Podi (available early September) is sure to be a fall favorite.
Advertisement
5 of 5Destination Maternity
Pop of Purple
Don’t be afraid of bold color when you are expecting. This punchy-plum tunic (available in September at A Pea in the Podi) is fashion-forward and fun, especially when paired with leggings and pointy flats.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.