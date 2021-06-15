Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Gave a Very Rare Interview About Why They Are "Discreet"
She explained why they consider themselves "discreet."
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are opening up in a rare interview. While speaking with i-D about their fashion line The Row, Mary-Kate said the two were always raised to lead to a private personal life.
"We were raised to be discreet people," she said, after being asked about The Row's "discreet" style. Ashley added, "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."
At one point during the interview, Ashley revealed that the two were so private about the venture that they were tempted to keep their names out of the brand altogether.
"We didn't want to be in front of it, we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us," she said. "It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don't have to?"
The twins are celebrating the 15th birthday of their beloved fashion line this summer, though according to i-D they won't be celebrating with any over-the-top celebrations. After all, their brand has always been about the fashion.
"I think we're very much perfectionists and hard workers and we've always been hard workers," Mary-Kate said. "So, I am happy that people look at it as a perfect product, or products that feel complete, or whole. I think the reason that we do fashion is to constantly try to fix our imperfections, and you always have next season to do that. It's also our job to find every imperfection in there to make sure that we're constantly pushing ourselves and training our eyes and making sure everyone is served. Just evolving and learning."