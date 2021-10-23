Mary-Kate Olsen Broke Her Neutral Outfit Streak with a Very Bright Coat
Sartorially-speaking, the Olsen twins are known to wear outfits that only fall into the neutral category. Very rarely will you see them in anything but all-black. That's why it came as a complete shock when Mary-Kate was photographed wearing not just any color but a very bright one at that while stepping out in New York City yesterday.
Dressed in a scarlet red jacket with gold buttons, Mary-Kate was spotted taking a smoke break alongside her sister Ashley. What's even more out of character? She wore colorful blue and white patterned sneakers with green trim. Meanwhile, Ashley stuck with the Olsen M.O., and slipped on a classic camel coat with brown leather detailing and black loafers.
Both sisters opted for black trousers, matching face masks, and oversized sunglasses. They each wore their long hair down and in messy waves.
Throughout quarantine, Marky-Kate has been the queen of incognito chic, wearing shapeless black outfits that are two sizes too big, square sunglasses, and big beanies. Last November, she was spotted in her signature look with a few standout details this time — including a snakeskin bag and feathered earrings — and a month later, she literally twinned with Ashley in yet another warm black coat.