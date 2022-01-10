Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Sweetly Honored Bob Saget After His Sudden Death
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen released a sweet statement following the death of their TV dad Bob Saget. In a rare move, the ultra-private twins spoke out publicly to honor their former co-star yesterday.
"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," said Mary-Kate and Ashley in a statement obtained by People. They added, "We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
The Olsens, who played the shared role of Michelle Tanner on Full House, starred alongside Saget on the sitcom from 1987 to 1995. And they weren't the only members of the TV family to pay tribute to the actor.
John Stamos also mourned the death of his longtime friend and took to Twitter to express his sadness over the news. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," he wrote. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby." Stamos and Saget famously played brothers-in-law, Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis, who move in with their college best friend, Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) to help raise Danny's three daughters after the death of his wife. They later reprised their roles in the Netflix reboot Fuller House.
Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County sheriff's office. The cause of death is unknown, but law enforcement officials found no evidence of foul play or drug use.
He leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer.